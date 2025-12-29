Temple visits Bradford and Charlotte

Temple Owls (8-5) at Charlotte 49ers (6-7) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Temple after…

Temple Owls (8-5) at Charlotte 49ers (6-7)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Temple after Ben Bradford scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 88-76 overtime win against the UIC Flames.

The 49ers are 6-2 in home games. Charlotte is ninth in the AAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Dezayne Mingo averaging 3.2.

The Owls are 1-1 on the road. Temple ranks fourth in the AAC allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Charlotte’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Temple allows. Temple averages 6.0 more points per game (77.8) than Charlotte gives up to opponents (71.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradford is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Anton Bonke is averaging 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Derrian Ford is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.8 points for the Owls. Gavin Griffiths is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

