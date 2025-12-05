Temple takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-3) vs. Temple Owls (4-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) and…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-3) vs. Temple Owls (4-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Temple square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Owls are 4-4 in non-conference play. Temple averages 8.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawks have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Temple averages 76.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 76.6 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Temple has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrian Ford is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Owls. Gavin Griffiths is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Deuce Jones is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Derek Simpson is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.