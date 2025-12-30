Temple secures 76-73 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 18 points as Temple beat Charlotte 76-73 on Tuesday. Mason shot 7 of…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 18 points as Temple beat Charlotte 76-73 on Tuesday.

Mason shot 7 of 13 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Owls (9-5, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Derrian Ford scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Aiden Tobiason finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The 49ers (6-8, 0-1) were led in scoring by Anton Bonke, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Arden Conyers added 16 points for Charlotte. Ben Bradford also had eight points.

Tobiason put up 10 points in the first half for Temple, who led 36-30 at the break. Temple was outscored by three points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Mason led the way with 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.