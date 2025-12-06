Temple Owls face the Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (5-3) vs. Temple Owls (4-4) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Temple square…

Drexel Dragons (5-3) vs. Temple Owls (4-4)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Temple square off at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

The Owls are 4-4 in non-conference play. Temple gives up 73.4 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Dragons have a 5-3 record in non-conference games. Drexel has a 2-2 record against teams above .500.

Temple is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Temple allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylah Turner is shooting 38.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Owls. Drew Alexander is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Amaris Baker is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Dragons. Laine McGurk is averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.