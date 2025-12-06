Temple faces Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-3) vs. Temple Owls (4-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-3) vs. Temple Owls (4-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Temple square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Owls are 4-4 in non-conference play. Temple has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks third in the A-10 with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Derek Simpson averaging 5.4.

Temple averages 76.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 76.6 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 77.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 76.3 Temple gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiden Tobiason averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Derrian Ford is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.3 points.

Jaiden Glover averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Deuce Jones is averaging 17 points and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

