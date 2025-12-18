TCU hosts Harper and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-8) at TCU Horned Frogs (7-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-8) at TCU Horned Frogs (7-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -24.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits TCU after Ty Harper scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 63-62 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Horned Frogs have gone 4-3 in home games. TCU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Oral Roberts has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

TCU is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 11.3 points. David Punch is shooting 56.0% and averaging 13.8 points.

Harper is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Ofri Naveh is averaging 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

