TCU Horned Frogs play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on 3-game win streak

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (5-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU aims to keep its three-game win streak going when the Horned Frogs take on Notre Dame.

The Horned Frogs are 3-2 on their home court. TCU scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 0-1 on the road. Notre Dame is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

TCU’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 11.7 points. David Punch is shooting 58.1% and averaging 12.7 points.

Markus Burton is averaging 19.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

