TCU faces Florida A&M, seeks 4th straight win

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -30.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU heads into a matchup with Florida A&M as winners of three straight games.

The Horned Frogs are 5-3 in home games. TCU scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Rattlers are 0-5 on the road. Florida A&M gives up 82.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.7 points per game.

TCU averages 77.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 82.3 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Punch is averaging 14.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Chatman averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Antonio Baker is averaging 11.8 points and 2.1 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.