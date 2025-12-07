Tayshawn Comer scores 24 to lead Nevada over Washington State 78-64

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer had 24 points in Nevada’s 78-64 victory over Washington State on Sunday. Comer shot…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer had 24 points in Nevada’s 78-64 victory over Washington State on Sunday.

Comer shot 9 for 16, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Wolf Pack (7-3). Elijah Price scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Chuck Bailey III went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Cougars (3-7) were led by Tomas Thrastarson, who posted 20 points. Rihards Vavers added 12 points and Eemeli Yalaho added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Price scored eight points in the first half and Nevada went into the break trailing 32-31. Comer scored 20 points in the second half to rally Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

