Taylor leads Southeast Missouri State against Tennessee Tech after 22-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-5) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-2)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Tennessee Tech after Carmen Taylor scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 76-71 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Redhawks are 1-3 on the road. Southeast Missouri State averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Tennessee Tech scores 69.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 68.3 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 10.3 more points per game (70.3) than Tennessee Tech allows to opponents (60.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Reagan Hurst is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Taylor is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 13.5 points and 1.6 steals. Lexi McCully is averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

