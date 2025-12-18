Tavares and Southern Miss host Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-10) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-10) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -12.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Louisiana after Isaac Tavares scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 71-67 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Southern Miss is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 76.9 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-7 in road games. Louisiana averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Southern Miss gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylik Weeks is shooting 50.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dorian Finister is averaging 11.5 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

