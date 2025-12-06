Tate, Southern Jaguars to face Jones, Houston Cougars on Sunday

Southern Jaguars (2-5) at Houston Cougars (5-3) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Houston for a Division…

Southern Jaguars (2-5) at Houston Cougars (5-3)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Houston for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Cougars are 3-1 in home games. Houston has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 1-5 in road games. Southern averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Houston is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Southern allows to opponents. Southern’s 33.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Houston has given up to its opponents (37.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyndall Hunter is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cougars. Jade Jones is averaging 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 54.1%.

Jaylia Reed is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 6.7 points. DeMya Porter is averaging 8.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.