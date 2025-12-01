Tarleton State Texans to visit Mississippi Valley State Devilettes Tuesday

Tarleton State Texans (3-4) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-4) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton…

Tarleton State Texans (3-4) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-4)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State heads to Mississippi Valley State for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Devilettes are 1-0 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is eighth in the SWAC in rebounding with 28.6 rebounds. Ariel Jefferson leads the Devilettes with 5.8 boards.

The Texans are 1-2 on the road. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Elodie Lutbert averaging 2.0.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 33.4% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 37.1% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 63.0 points per game, 27.6 fewer points than the 90.6 Mississippi Valley State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janiya Jones is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Devilettes, while averaging nine points. Jefferson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.4 points.

Gia Adams is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Texans. Shadasia Brackens is averaging 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.

