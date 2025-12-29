Tarleton State plays UT Arlington for conference showdown

Tarleton State Texans (9-4) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-4) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2.5;…

Tarleton State Texans (9-4) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-4)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Freddy Hicks and Tarleton State visit Raysean Seamster and UT Arlington in WAC action Monday.

The Mavericks have gone 4-0 at home. UT Arlington averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Texans have gone 2-4 away from home. Tarleton State is sixth in the WAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Jordan Mizell averaging 2.8.

UT Arlington’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game UT Arlington gives up.

The Mavericks and Texans meet Monday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seamster is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hicks is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Texans. Dior Johnson is averaging 15.0 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Texans: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

