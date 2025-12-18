Tarleton State plays Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (2-7) vs. Tarleton State Texans (5-4) Abilene, Texas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Tarleton State…

Buffalo Bulls (2-7) vs. Tarleton State Texans (5-4)

Abilene, Texas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Tarleton State square off in Abilene, Texas.

The Texans are 5-4 in non-conference play. Tarleton State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls have a 2-7 record in non-conference games. Buffalo is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.8 turnovers per game.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 57.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 63.2 Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Adams is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Texans. Shadasia Brackens is averaging 10.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 54.4%.

Paula Lopez is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 11.9 points. Meg Lucas is averaging 8.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

