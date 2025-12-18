Tarleton State hosts Florida A&M after Johnson’s 27-point performance

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-5) at Tarleton State Texans (8-4) Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-5) at Tarleton State Texans (8-4)

Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Florida A&M after Dior Johnson scored 27 points in Tarleton State’s 88-64 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Texans have gone 6-0 at home. Tarleton State ranks sixth in the WAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 2.0.

The Rattlers are 0-4 on the road. Florida A&M allows 82.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.5 points per game.

Tarleton State scores 80.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 82.9 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hicks is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Texans. Johnson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Chatman is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 9.5 points. Tyler Shirley is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.