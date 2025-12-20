Tarleton State faces Montana

Montana Lady Griz (2-8) vs. Tarleton State Texans (6-4) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana and Tarleton…

Montana Lady Griz (2-8) vs. Tarleton State Texans (6-4)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana and Tarleton State meet at Moody Coliseum (Abilene) in Abilene, Texas.

The Texans have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Tarleton State is fourth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Lady Griz have a 2-8 record against non-conference oppponents. Montana is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tarleton State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Montana gives up. Montana averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Adams is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Texans. Shadasia Brackens is averaging 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 53.9%.

Mack Konig is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

