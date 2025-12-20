Tariq Francis hits winner, scores career-high 34 to rally Rutgers past Penn 70-69

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis scored a career-high 34 points and hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining as…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis scored a career-high 34 points and hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining as Rutgers rallied past Pennsylvania 70-69 on Saturday night.

After a missed Rutgers free throw, Bryce Dortch secured the rebound and quickly pushed the ball upcourt. Francis took the pass near midcourt, dribbled to the arc and drilled a long 3-pointer right before the horn, setting off a celebration in Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Rutgers (6-6) overcame a poor shooting night by living at the foul line and forcing late turnovers. The Scarlet Knights shot 3 of 20 (15%) from 3-point range but attempted 31 free throws, converting 21. Francis went 15 of 19 at the line and scored nearly half of Rutgers’ points.

Pennsylvania (6-5) led 33-29 at halftime and appeared in control late, stretching the margin to 66-59 on Cam Thrower’s pullup jumper with 2:24 remaining. Rutgers answered with a steady parade to the line, cutting the deficit to two in the final minute.

The Quakers briefly regained the edge when TJ Power made a free throw with 23 seconds left to make it 69-67, but he missed multiple attempts down the stretch, leaving the game open.

Power led Penn with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Dalton Scantlebury had 13 points off the bench, while Michael Zanoni scored 12 and Thrower 11. Penn shot 43% from the field but struggled to close it out at the line.

Rutgers shot 41% overall.

Up Next

Rutgers hosts Delaware State on Dec. 29

Penn ends a two-game road trip against George Mason on Dec. 28.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.