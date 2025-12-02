Tae Davis scores 18 for Oklahoma in a 86-68 win over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tae Davis scored 18 points and Mohamed Wague had a 14-rebound, 11-point double-double for Oklahoma in…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tae Davis scored 18 points and Mohamed Wague had a 14-rebound, 11-point double-double for Oklahoma in a 86-68 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Derrion Reid added 16 and Nijel Pack scored 13. Two other players added 11 for the Sooners (6-2):Jadon Jones, and Xzayvier Brown. Wague’s 14 rebounds were a career-high as he earned his second double-double of the season.

Oklahoma was up 37-35 heading into halftime and took its biggest lead of the game, 66-55 with 7:42 left to play off a 15-7 run that included six points from Jones and four from Davis. A 15-3 run gave Oklahoma an 84-61 lead. A small 7-0 run in the final minutes of the game by Wake Forest (6-3) wasn’t enough for a comeback.

The Sooners shot 48% (26 of 54) from the field, while the Demon Deacons managed 34% (19 of 56).

Wake Forest was led by Juke Harris, who had 22 points. He shot 4 of 10 from the field and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line. Nate Calmese added 13 points.

Wake Forest shot 81% (22 of 27) from the line as Oklahoma committed 26 total fouls.

Up next

Wake Forest will travel to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers in the Holiday Hoopfest on Saturday.

Oklahoma will head to Phoenix to play Arizona State on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.