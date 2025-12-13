Syracuse Orange to host Hofstra Pride Saturday

Hofstra Pride (7-4) at Syracuse Orange (6-3) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -10.5; over/under…

Hofstra Pride (7-4) at Syracuse Orange (6-3)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Syracuse for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Orange have gone 5-0 at home. Syracuse is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Pride are 3-4 on the road. Hofstra has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Syracuse averages 73.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 66.0 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Syracuse gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Betsey averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Kiyan Anthony is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.7 points.

Cruz Davis is scoring 20.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.