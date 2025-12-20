Syracuse Orange take on the Northeastern Huskies for out-of-conference game

Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at Syracuse Orange (7-4) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -14.5; over/under…

Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at Syracuse Orange (7-4)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -14.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youri Fritz and Northeastern take on William Kyle III and Syracuse in a non-conference matchup.

The Orange have gone 6-1 at home. Syracuse is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 2-3 on the road. Northeastern averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Syracuse averages 72.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 73.3 Northeastern allows. Northeastern scores 7.4 more points per game (72.1) than Syracuse allows (64.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Betsey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Kiyan Anthony is shooting 40.9% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Fritz is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 11.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

