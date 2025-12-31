Syracuse hosts Shavers and Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (5-9, 0-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-2, 1-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (5-9, 0-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-2, 1-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Syracuse after Jasmine Shavers scored 29 points in Florida State’s 89-41 victory over the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs.

The Orange are 9-1 in home games. Syracuse is the ACC leader with 16.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Izoje Uche averaging 3.5.

The Seminoles are 0-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State is eighth in the ACC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Pania Davis averaging 2.9.

Syracuse is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Syracuse allows.

The Orange and Seminoles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uche is averaging 12.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Orange. Laila Phelia is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Sole Williams is averaging 14.8 points for the Seminoles. Shavers is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.