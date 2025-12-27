Syracuse hosts Fournier and Duke

Duke Blue Devils (6-6, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-1, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (6-6, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-1, 1-0 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke visits Syracuse after Toby Fournier scored 26 points in Duke’s 76-46 victory against the Belmont Bruins.

The Orange have gone 9-0 in home games. Syracuse has a 9-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Emilee Skinner averaging 3.0.

Syracuse makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Duke has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 36.4% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izoje Uche is averaging 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Orange. Laila Phelia is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ashlon Jackson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Fournier is shooting 51.3% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 12.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.