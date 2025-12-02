Syracuse hosts Ament and No. 13 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) at Syracuse Orange (4-3) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -6.5; over/under…

Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) at Syracuse Orange (4-3)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee visits Syracuse after Nate Ament scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 81-76 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Orange are 3-0 in home games. Syracuse scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Volunteers play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Syracuse’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Syracuse allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyan Anthony is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.9 points for the Orange. Tyler Betsey is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Volunteers. Ament is averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

