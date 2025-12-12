Syracuse and Hofstra meet in cross-conference game

Hofstra Pride (7-4) at Syracuse Orange (6-3) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William Kyle III and…

Hofstra Pride (7-4) at Syracuse Orange (6-3)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William Kyle III and Syracuse host Cruz Davis and Hofstra in non-conference play.

The Orange have gone 5-0 in home games. Syracuse is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Pride have gone 3-4 away from home. Hofstra is sixth in the CAA with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Victory Onuetu averaging 7.7.

Syracuse averages 73.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 66.0 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyan Anthony is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Orange. Tyler Betsey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Davis is averaging 20.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

