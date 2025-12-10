Sykes scores 17 as Southern Illinois beats UT Martin 83-54

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Davion Sykes’ 17 points off of the bench helped lead Southern Illinois to an 83-54 victory…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Davion Sykes’ 17 points off of the bench helped lead Southern Illinois to an 83-54 victory against UT Martin on Wednesday.

Sykes added five rebounds and three steals for the Salukis (6-4). Quel’Ron House added 12 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field while he also had six assists. Jalen Haynes had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Skyhawks (7-3) were led by Andrija Bukumirovic, who posted nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. UT Martin also got nine points from Matas Deniusas. Damien King had eight points and two steals.

Southern Illinois took the lead for good with 10:12 left in the first half. The score was 34-27 at halftime, with Sykes racking up six points. Southern Illinois pulled away with a 17-1 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 20 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

