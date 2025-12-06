Sykes leads Long Beach State against UCSD after 24-point game

UCSD Tritons (7-1) at Long Beach State Beach (2-7, 0-1 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UCSD Tritons (7-1) at Long Beach State Beach (2-7, 0-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -11.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on UCSD after Gavin Sykes scored 24 points in Long Beach State’s 84-77 overtime loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Beach are 2-2 in home games. Long Beach State allows 76.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Tritons are 1-1 in road games. UCSD is second in the Big West scoring 83.9 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

Long Beach State is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 48.2% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sykes is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Beach. Shaquil Bender is averaging 10.9 points.

Leo Beath is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Tritons. Tom Beattie is averaging 13.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.