Swords and Solfilkanich score 17 points each as No. 6 Michigan beats Akron 85-59

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Syla Swords and Ashley Sofilkanich both had 17 points to lead five Michigan players in double-digit scoring, and the sixth-ranked Wolverines beat Akron 85-59 on Saturday.

Michigan (9-1) pulled away for good early in the second quarter, fueled by its defense. In the first half, the Wolverines forced 16 turnovers and generated 17 points off them. Michigan’s average of forcing 25.4 turnovers per game ranks eighth nationally and first in the Big Ten.

Shaena Brew led the Zips (1-8) with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, adding four rebounds and five assists.

The Wolverines took a 48-30 halftime lead, shooting nearly 50% from the floor. Kendall Dudley hit a 3-pointer from the corner late in the first half, pushing Michigan’s lead to 20 before the break.

The Wolverines outscored Akron 50-22 in the paint, with Michigan’s production primarily coming from transition layups. Entering the game, the Wolverines averaged 13.9 steals per game. They finished Saturday’s game with 13.

Michigan’s defense powered its transition offense, highlighted by Sofilkanich and Olivia Olson both reaching season-highs with four steals.

Olson finished with 16 points, while Mila Holloway had 12 and Te’yala Delfosse had 10.

The Wolverines sliced through the Zips’ defense and Akron’s delayed defensive rotations resulted in frequent fouls. The Wolverines drew 28 fouls, but made only 17 of 30 free throws — far below their team average of 70.1% from the line.

After topping the century mark in two of its last three games, the Wolverines’ 4-of-13 shooting clip from 3-point range marked its smallest margin of victory since a 72-69 loss to No. 1 UConn on Nov. 21.

Up next

Michigan: Hosts Oakland on Dec. 21.

Akron: Hosts Geneva on Tuesday.

