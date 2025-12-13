Azzi Fudd leads No. 1 UConn to win over 16th-ranked Southern California, ending Trojans’ home streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 17 points and No. 1 UConn routed 16th-ranked Southern California 79-51 on Saturday,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 17 points and No. 1 UConn routed 16th-ranked Southern California 79-51 on Saturday, snapping the Trojans’ 20-game home winning streak with their best player on the bench watching.

JuJu Watkins also didn’t play when UConn beat USC 78-64 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in March. She tore her ACL in the second round and is sitting out this season while rehabbing.

The Huskies (10-0) shut down USC star freshman Jazzy Davidson, who was held to 10 points on 3 of 13 shooting.

The defending national champion Huskies ran off 15 straight points to end the first quarter as part of a 24-2 spurt that gave them a 32-11 lead early in the second quarter. Davidson’s jumper — her only one of the first half — was one of just seven field goals for the Trojans before halftime, when UConn led 39-17.

Kennedy Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the Trojans (7-3), who also lost to then-No. 2 South Carolina 69-52 last month in Los Angeles. Their lone win against a Top 10 opponent so far was then-No. 9 N.C. State 69-68 in the second game of the season.

NO. 5 LSU 87, LOUISIANA TECH 61

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 19 points as the Tigers struggled for almost three quarters before pulling away for a win against Louisiana Tech in the Compete 4 Cause Classic.

It was the second game and win for coach Kim Mulkey against her alma mater.

Flau’jae Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Koval also scored 13.

LSU went on a 17-3 run at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth to expand its lead to 24. MiLaysia Fulwiley scored eight of her 10 points in the final quarter to help the Tigers (11-0) put away Louisiana Tech (5-4).

Paris Bradley had 19 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana Tech. Jianna Morris scored 11.

NO. 6 MICHIGAN 85, AKRON 59

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Syla Swords and Ashley Sofilkanich both had 17 points to lead five Michigan players in double-digit scoring, and the Wolverines beat Akron.

Michigan (9-1) pulled away for good early in the second quarter, fueled by its defense. In the first half, the Wolverines forced 16 turnovers and generated 17 points off them. Michigan’s average of forcing 25.4 turnovers per game ranks eighth nationally and first in the Big Ten.

Shaena Brew led the Zips (1-8) with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, adding four rebounds and five assists.

The Wolverines took a 48-30 halftime lead, shooting nearly 50% from the floor. Kendall Dudley hit a 3-pointer from the corner late in the first half, pushing Michigan’s lead to 20 before the break.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 92, NO. 23 OKLAHOMA STATE 70

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Raegan Beers scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds, and Oklahoma won its 10th straight by routing Oklahoma State.

Sahara Williams scored 18 points and Aaliyah Chavez and Zya Vann added 15 each for the Sooners (11-1), who won their seventh straight in the series. The in-state rivals played annually before Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference ahead of last season.

Oklahoma shot 51.3% from the field and scored at least 90 points for the eighth straight game. All five Sooners starters scored in double figures.

Micah Gray scored 22 points and Jadyn Wooten added 15 for the Cowgirls (10-2), who had won five straight. Oklahoma State shot just 37.8% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range.

NO. 11 IOWA 102, LINDENWOOD 68

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hannah Stuelke scored a season-high 29 points as Iowa took down Lindenwood.

The Hawkeyes (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) reached the century mark for the third time this season, and trailed for just over one minute of game time. They took the lead for good on Chazadi Wright’s 3-pointer 3:31 into regulation that started a 13-2 run.

Iowa led 50-34 at the half with Stuelke scoring 17 points.

Ava Heiden (14 points), Layla Hays (11), and Journey Houston (10) each reched double digits for Iowa. Hays, Houston, and Stuelke each grabbed six rebounds, and Taylor McCabe led with seven assists.

NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI 86, WOFFORD 52

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon racked up 24 points and Latasha Lattimore added 18 as Mississippi cruised past Wofford.

McMahon has scored 20 or more points in five of her first 10 games of the season and has reached double figures in every contest so far.

Lattimore and McMahon each grabbed 11 rebounds. Sira Thienou led with 12 rebounds as Ole Miss was dominant on the boards, 53-27.

The Rebels (9-1) took the lead 21 seconds into the game on a McMahon layup and didn’t trail the rest of the way. They took a 41-24 lead into halftime.

NO. 20 WASHINGTON 79, GREEN BAY 74

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers matched her career-high with 30 points and Washington overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Green Bay.

Washington trailed 67-56 after Green Bay scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter but the Huskies outscored their visitors 23-7 the rest of the way.

Sellers scored 30 points for the fourth time in her career and made a career-high seven 3-pointers. The last of her 3-pointers gave Washington a 71-70 lead with 6 1/2 minutes remaining and the Huskies held Green Bay to four points down the stretch.

Avery Howell had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Washington (9-1). Elle Ladine added 11 points and Yulia Grabovskaia scored 10. Sellers had seven of Washington’s 14 turnovers. The Huskies made 14 of 29 3-pointers.

Jenna Guyer scored 19 points, Maddy Skorupski 14 and Carley Duffney and Meghan Schultz 13 each for Green Bay (8-4).

