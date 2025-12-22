Swartz’s 19 lead Creighton past Utah Tech 92-69

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Austin Swartz had 19 points in Creighton’s 92-69 win over Utah Tech on Monday night. Swartz…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Austin Swartz had 19 points in Creighton’s 92-69 win over Utah Tech on Monday night.

Swartz shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bluejays (8-5). Josh Dix added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Isaac Traudt finished with 13 points.

Ethan Potter led the Trailblazers (7-7), finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. Jusaun Holt added 16 points and three steals for Utah Tech. Noah Bolanga finished with nine points, five assists and two steals.

Swartz scored 12 points in the first half to help Creighton build a 43-34 halftime lead. Creighton extended its lead to 76-56, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Blake Harper scored all nine points in the second half for the Bluejays.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

