Summers leads Sacramento State against CSU Northridge after 21-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (4-7) at CSU Northridge Matadors (7-5, 1-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits CSU Northridge after Jahni Summers scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 74-67 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Matadors are 5-0 on their home court. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 7.5.

The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Sacramento State is ninth in the Big Sky allowing 77.6 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

CSU Northridge is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 75.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 76.8 CSU Northridge allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Matadors. Josiah Davis is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hornets. Mikey Williams is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

