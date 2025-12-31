Sumler scores 29, Charleston Southern downs Gardner-Webb 89-79 in Big South Conference opener

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — A’lahn Sumler scored 29 points as Charleston Southern beat Gardner-Webb 89-79 on Wednesday in a…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — A’lahn Sumler scored 29 points as Charleston Southern beat Gardner-Webb 89-79 on Wednesday in a Big South Conference opener.

Sumler shot 10 for 19 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Buccaneers (10-6, 1-0). Luke Williams hit four 3-pointers and scored 16, while Brycen Blaine added 15 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-14, 0-1) were led in scoring by NaVuan Peterson, who finished with 17 points. Gardner-Webb also got 15 points from Jacob Hogarth and 14 from Colin Hawkins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

