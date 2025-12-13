Sullivan leads Northwestern against Utah after 37-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Utah Utes (7-3) Salt Lake City; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern…

Northwestern Wildcats (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Utah Utes (7-3)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits Utah after Grace Sullivan scored 37 points in Northwestern’s 79-70 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Utes have gone 4-1 at home. Utah is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in road games. Northwestern averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Utah scores 70.8 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 67.3 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern scores 8.8 more points per game (68.7) than Utah gives up to opponents (59.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lani White is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 9.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1%.

Sullivan is averaging 24.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Casey Harter is averaging 9.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.