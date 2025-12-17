Sullivan leads Northwestern against Loyola Chicago after 21-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-7, 0-1 A-10) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-7, 0-1 A-10) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Loyola Chicago after Grace Sullivan scored 21 points in Northwestern’s 91-66 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Wildcats are 4-2 on their home court. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 19.2 assists per game led by Caroline Lau averaging 9.5.

The Ramblers are 2-3 on the road. Loyola Chicago is seventh in the A-10 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Clara Djoko averaging 2.6.

Northwestern averages 68.4 points, 6.0 more per game than the 62.4 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 51.2 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than the 69.7 Northwestern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sullivan is shooting 58.8% and averaging 24.0 points for the Wildcats. Xamiya Walton is averaging 7.9 points.

Kira Chivers is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 5.6 points. Alex-Anne Bessette is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

