Suder leads Miami (OH) against Maine after 20-point outing

Maine Black Bears (0-10) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-0) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -17.5;…

Maine Black Bears (0-10) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-0)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -17.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Maine after Peter Suder scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 82-71 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The RedHawks have gone 4-0 in home games. Miami (OH) averages 93.5 points while outscoring opponents by 25.5 points per game.

The Black Bears are 0-6 on the road. Maine allows 69.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

Miami (OH) makes 52.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Maine has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

TJ Biel is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 8.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.