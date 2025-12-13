Stuelke scores season-high 29, No. 11 Iowa cruises by Lindenwood 102-68

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hannah Stuelke scored a season-high 29 points as No. 11 Iowa took down Lindenwood, 102-68.…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hannah Stuelke scored a season-high 29 points as No. 11 Iowa took down Lindenwood, 102-68.

The Hawkeyes (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) reached the century mark for the third time this season, and trailed for just over one minute of game time. They took the lead for good on Chazadi Wright’s 3-pointer 3:31 into regulation that started a 13-2 run.

Iowa led 50-34 at the half with Stuelke scoring 17 points.

Ava Heiden (14 points), Layla Hays (11), and Journey Houston (10) each reched double digits for Iowa. Hays, Houston, and Stuelke each grabbed six rebounds, and Taylor McCabe led with seven assists.

For the Lions (7-3), Ellie Brueggemann scored 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting, and Brooke Coffey added 14 points.

Iowa shot 58% from the floor and 48% from deep, and out-rebounded Lindenwood 40-25. The Hawkeyes grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, leading to 22 second-chance points, and forced 20 turnovers with 27 points off of them.

The Hawkeyes are 10-1 for the first time in Jan Jensen’s tenure as head coach.

Up next

Iowa faces No. 1 UConn in Brooklyn for the Shark Beauty Women’s Champions Classic on Saturday.

Lindenwood hosts Western Illinois to begin Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday.

