Strong, Fudd help No. 1 UConn beat Butler 94-47 for 29th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sarah Strong scored 15 points, Azzi Fudd added 13 and No. 1 UConn extended its winning streak to 29 games with a 94-47 victory over Butler on Sunday.

UConn (13-0, 4-0 Big East Conference), the defending national champion, has not lost a game since an 80-76 defeat at then-No. 19 Tennessee on Feb. 6, and has won 51 straight against Big East opponents. The Huskies are off to their best start since 2017-18, when they won their first 36 games before a 91-89 overtime loss to Notre Dame in the national championship game.

Strong finished with seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. Blanca Quinonez added 12 points for the Huskies.

Caroline Dotsey and Addison Baxter scored 10 points apiece for Butler (7-7, 1-3).

The Bulldogs went scoreless for nearly 10 minutes as six UConn players scored in a 27-0 run that made it 33-10 when Kayleigh Heckel hit a 3-pointer that capped the spurt about 2 1/2 minutes into the second quarter. Butler went 0 for 11 from the field and committed 10 turnovers during that span.

Baxter made two free throws with 7:11 left in the first half to end Butler’s scoring drought, but the Huskies answered with 12 consecutive points that made it 45-12 with 3:32 to go until halftime. KK Arnold’s free throw 48 seconds later gave UConn a 35-point lead.

The Bulldogs missed 14 consecutive field goal attempts over a span of 13 minutes, 43 seconds, before Mallory Miller hit a jumper with 3:13 left in the second quarter.

UConn scored 48 points off 29 Butler turnovers and outscored the Bulldogs 50-12 in the paint.

Heckel left the game in the closing minutes after a collision with Butler’s McKenna Johnson.

Up next

UConn: At Providence on Wednesday.

Butler: At Creighton on Jan. 4.

