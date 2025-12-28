Strack scores 24 points in double-double and No. 11 Kentucky women rout Hofstra 80-42

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack had 24 points and 11 rebounds, leading No. 11 Kentucky’s 80-42 rout of Hofstra…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack had 24 points and 11 rebounds, leading No. 11 Kentucky’s 80-42 rout of Hofstra on Sunday at Historic Memorial Coliseum where the Wildcats are 15-0 the past two seasons.

Strack also had seven blocked shots, one shy of the program record she set last season against Ole Miss.

Amelia Hassett scored 18 points and Asia Boone 11 for the Wildcats (13-1).

Led by Tonie Morgan with 10 assists and Boone with eight, Kentucky had 27 assists on 31 made baskets.

The Wildcats led 26-15 through one quarter after shooting 67%. Their only misses were on 5 of their 9 3-point tries, and their first two-point miss came with 7:15 left in the second quarter. Kentucky outscored Hofstra 16-6 in the second for a 42-21 halftime lead. Strack led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds in the first half.

The third quarter was even more one-sided as Kentucky finished on a 19-3 run which led to a 29-9 advantage for the period. Hofstra had a slight 12-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Chloe Sterling led the Pride (2-9) with 16 points.

Kentucky has won six in a row since a 74-66 loss to No. 7 Maryland on Nov. 26.

Kentucky opens SEC play at No. 5 LSU on Thursday.

