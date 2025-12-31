Strack leads No. 11 Kentucky against No. 5 LSU after 24-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (13-1) at LSU Tigers (14-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kentucky visits…

Kentucky Wildcats (13-1) at LSU Tigers (14-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kentucky visits No. 5 LSU after Clara Strack scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 80-42 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. LSU has college basketball’s best offense averaging 108.0 points while shooting 54.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on the road. Kentucky ranks seventh in the SEC with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Strack averaging 9.9.

LSU makes 54.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 23.2 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (31.7%). Kentucky scores 28.8 more points per game (81.4) than LSU gives up (52.6).

The Tigers and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Joyner is averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Strack is averaging 16.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 3.1 blocks for the Wildcats. Tonie Morgan is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 105.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 16.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

