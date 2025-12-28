Stony Brook visits Gaines-Wyatt and Hampton

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-5) at Hampton Pirates (6-7) Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays Stony Brook…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-5) at Hampton Pirates (6-7)

Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays Stony Brook after Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 22 points in Hampton’s 81-72 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Pirates are 3-0 in home games. Hampton is ninth in the CAA with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Xzavier Long averaging 7.7.

The Seawolves are 1-3 on the road. Stony Brook averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Hampton scores 73.9 points, 6.3 more per game than the 67.6 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Hampton allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Eley is averaging 11.8 points for the Pirates. Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Erik Pratt is shooting 41.5% and averaging 18.1 points for the Seawolves. Richard Goods is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

