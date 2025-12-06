Stony Brook visits Duquesne following Pratt’s 28-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-2) at Duquesne Dukes (5-3) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -9.5; over/under is…

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-2) at Duquesne Dukes (5-3)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Duquesne after Erik Pratt scored 28 points in Stony Brook’s 71-68 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Dukes have gone 5-1 at home. Duquesne is the top team in the A-10 with 17.1 assists per game led by Tarence Guinyard averaging 5.3.

The Seawolves are 1-1 on the road. Stony Brook is ninth in the CAA scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Duquesne averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals. John Hugley IV is shooting 55.7% and averaging 14.8 points.

Pratt is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.