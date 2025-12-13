Stony Brook takes on Central Michigan following Pratt’s 24-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-3) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-3)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Central Michigan after Erik Pratt scored 24 points in Stony Brook’s 77-73 overtime victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Seawolves are 5-0 in home games. Stony Brook is fifth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Chippewas have gone 0-4 away from home. Central Michigan averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Stony Brook’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pratt is shooting 42.3% and averaging 19.4 points for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 10.9 points.

Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 11.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Chippewas. Tamario Adley is averaging 10.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.