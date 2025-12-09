Stony Brook hosts Columbia after O’Keefe’s 24-point performance

Columbia Lions (9-1) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-3) Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions…

Columbia Lions (9-1) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-3)

Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays Stony Brook after Gerard O’Keefe scored 24 points in Columbia’s 93-65 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Seawolves are 4-0 in home games. Stony Brook is eighth in the CAA scoring 74.2 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Lions are 3-1 on the road. Columbia averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Stony Brook averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.9 points for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 10.8 points.

Kenny Noland averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Blair Thompson is averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.