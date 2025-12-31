Stony Brook faces William & Mary after Pratt’s 20-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 0-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-3, 1-0 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 0-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-3, 1-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -10.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits William & Mary after Erik Pratt scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 62-59 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe are 5-0 in home games. William & Mary ranks eighth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Kilian Brockhoff leads the Tribe with 4.9 boards.

The Seawolves have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is seventh in the CAA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Richard Goods averaging 3.8.

William & Mary averages 86.6 points, 19.4 more per game than the 67.2 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 70.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 75.5 William & Mary allows.

The Tribe and Seawolves square off Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brockhoff is averaging 11.4 points for the Tribe. Cade Haskins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pratt averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Rob Brown III is shooting 31.8% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

