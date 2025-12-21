Stonehill visits Syracuse following Tutic’s 21-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-9) at Syracuse Orange (8-4) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Syracuse after…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-9) at Syracuse Orange (8-4)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Syracuse after Ridvan Tutic scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 59-58 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Orange are 7-1 on their home court. Syracuse ranks fourth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 0-7 on the road. Stonehill ranks fourth in the NEC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tutic averaging 2.6.

Syracuse’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 69.7 points per game, 3.4 more than the 66.3 Syracuse gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyan Anthony is averaging 11.5 points for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hermann Koffi is averaging 15.3 points for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

