Stonehill visits No. 12 Vanderbilt after Pissott’s 25-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Vanderbilt hosts Stonehill…

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Vanderbilt hosts Stonehill after Justine Pissott scored 25 points in Vanderbilt’s 96-46 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Commodores have gone 7-0 at home. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in college basketball with 20.6 assists per game led by Aubrey Galvan averaging 6.8.

The Skyhawks are 0-4 in road games. Stonehill is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Vanderbilt makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Stonehill averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galvan is averaging 10.3 points, 6.8 assists and 3.1 steals for the Commodores. Mikayla Blakes is averaging 24.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

Brooke Paquette is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.