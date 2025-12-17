Stonehill visits New Hampshire following Robinson’s 21-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-8) at New Hampshire Wildcats (3-7) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5;…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-8) at New Hampshire Wildcats (3-7)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Stonehill after Kijan Robinson scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 88-82 overtime win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 in home games. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East in team defense, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 0-6 on the road. Stonehill is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

New Hampshire averages 70.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 72.8 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 70.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 71.5 New Hampshire allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davide Poser is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging six points. Belal El Shakery is shooting 37.8% and averaging 12.3 points.

Hermann Koffi is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 15.8 points. Raymond Espinal-Guzman is shooting 44.6% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

