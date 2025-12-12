Stonehill secures 101-60 win over Vermont State-Johnson

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Hermann Koffi scored 19 points as Stonehill beat Vermont State-Johnson 101-60 on Friday. Koffi shot…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Hermann Koffi scored 19 points as Stonehill beat Vermont State-Johnson 101-60 on Friday.

Koffi shot 7 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Skyhawks (3-8). Chas Stinson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Raymond Espinal-Guzman shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Joseph Gargiulo led the way for the Badgers with 15 points. Mohammed Semega added 10 points and six rebounds for Vermont State-Johnson. Niv Barzilay also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.