Stonehill plays Dartmouth on 3-game road slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-5) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-2) Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Dartmouth…

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Dartmouth looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Big Green are 3-1 in home games. Dartmouth averages 60.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 0-3 on the road. Stonehill ranks fifth in the NEC allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Dartmouth is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 6.5 more points per game (58.5) than Dartmouth allows to opponents (52.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cate MacDonald is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Big Green. Zeynep Ozel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Ella Pelletier is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 8.1 points and 1.5 steals. Brooke Paquette is averaging 12.4 points and 2.1 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

