Stonehill faces Stetson for non-conference matchup

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-5) at Stetson Hatters (5-3)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and Stonehill square off in non-conference action.

The Hatters are 1-1 on their home court. Stetson is 12th in college basketball averaging 10.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.5% from downtown. Cameron Thomas leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 45.1% from 3-point range.

The Skyhawks are 0-3 on the road. Stonehill is third in the NEC scoring 60.2 points per game and is shooting 38.0%.

Stetson makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Stonehill averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Stetson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Mary McMillan is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.0 points.

Brooke Paquette is averaging 13 points and 1.9 steals for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

